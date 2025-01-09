Minor rape case: AIADMK removes worker after his arrest

The AIADMK removed its functionary, P Sudhakar, on Wednesday, a day after a Special Investigation Team (SIT) arrested him and an inspector of the Anna Nagar police station,Raji, in connection with a case in which a minor girl was repeatedly raped in Chennai, people aware of the development said. AIADMK general secretary and leader of opposition Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) issued a statement announcing that Sudhakar, who belonged to the party’s South Chennai (North West) district unit, has been removed (File photo)

Sudhakar has been accused of protecting the 31-year-old rape accused, Satish, by misleading the Chennai Police. Raji has been accused of beating the 10-year-old girl’s mother when she went to the police station to submit a complaint regarding her daughter’s rape, they added.

AIADMK general secretary and leader of opposition Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) issued a statement announcing that Sudhakar, who belonged to the party’s South Chennai (North West) district unit, has been removed. “He has acted against the interests of the party and brought disrepute to it,” EPS said. “The party members are instructed to not have any association with him,” he added.

Last October, the Madras high court found that there were several violations under the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and was disturbed by the manner in which the girl was treated, transferred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). But the Supreme Court stayed the high court’s order and ordered the constitution of a SIT.

On August 29 last year, the girl complained of excruciating stomach pain, following which her mother, who works as a cook, took her to a local clinic. She was referred to the Kilpauk Medical College Government Hospital where doctors said that she has been recently been raped repeatedly, officers aware of the matter said.

The hospital alerted Anna Nagar all women’s police station, they added.

Police registered an FIR in August 30 last year and named Satish, as an accused. He allegedly raped the girl when she was alone at home. Following this, the mother was asked to come to the police station, while the girl was in hospital, police said.

The mother alleged that when she went to the police station, investigation officer Raji assaulted her and threatened her.

Police have denied the accusations, but transferred the officer.

Child rights activists alleged that Satish has connections with politicians and police, and his links must be investigated. The allegations were raised after the girl changed her earlier statement. The minor said that she accused Satish by mistake and that her uncle’s minor son had raped her in 2022. HT has the audio recording of the girl’s second statement to police. However, the mother alleged that police have threatened her child to change her statement.

The Madras high court took suo motu cognizance of the case on September 10. Her mother’ counsel, R Sampath Kumar, told the court that she was assaulted in the police station, her phone was snatched away and her daughter was questioned in the hospital when the parents were nor with her.