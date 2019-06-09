Minor’s body found in sewer in Madhya Pradesh

A 10-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal was allegedly raped and murdered and then dumped in a sewer near her house, police said on Sunday.

Seven personnel, including an assistant sub-inspector, were suspended on charges of dereliction of duty after the girl’s family complained that the police did not act promptly.

The police deployed a contingent in the area where tension is palpable. The police said the girl’s post-mortem report suggested that she was strangulated after the rape. She went missing on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Vishnu, a labourer who lives as a tenant in the neighbourhood. The girl’s father had helped the accused rent the house, the police said.

“Vishnu absconded after the incident and his mobile location was traced near Ujjain and later near Khandwa [his native district] on Sunday. Twenty teams of police personnel have been formed...to track him down,” said Irshad Wali, the deputy inspector general of police, Bhopal.

Residents, including the girl’s relatives, staged a demonstration outside Kamla Nagar police station, alleging laxity on the part of the police.

The girl’s father too alleged police inaction. “I called Dial 100 around 8pm on Saturday night, but police personnel did not file a report. Some police personnel came to my house around 11pm on Saturday only after the intervention of the local corporator....then a report was lodged.”

Newly elected member of parliament Pragya Thakur visited the house of the victim.

First Published: Jun 09, 2019 23:56 IST