Minority affairs ministry to organise 'mushaira' on Feb 20
The Union Ministry of Minority Affairs will organise a 'mushaira' on the theme 'ek Bharat, shrestha Bharat' (one India, great India) here on February 20 in which renowned poets from across the country will recite their poems and couplets.
In a statement, the ministry said Wasim Barelvi, Shabeena Adeeb, Manzar Bhopali, Popular Meeruthi, Saba Balrampuri, Naseem Nikhat, Mumtaz Naseem, VP Singh, Alok Shrivastava, Surendra Singh Shajar, Khursheed Haider, Aqeel Nomani, Nayyar Jalalpuri and Sikandar Hayat Gadbad will participate in the 'mushaira', to be organised at the Ambedkar International Centre.
Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said the poets will present their poetry full of commitment to 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.
He noted that 'mushaira' and 'kavi sammelan' have a rich cultural legacy which strengthens the fabric of unity in diversity.
Programmes like this will spread the message of peace and also strengthen social harmony and brotherhood in the society, he said.
Such programmes on the one hand give message of social and cultural harmony and on the other, they also make the younger generation aware of country's art, culture and legacy of decency and etiquette, he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch: Indian Army trains 'mountain warriors' in Gulmarg for high altitude ops
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Work on India’s first dolphin research centre to start soon in Patna
- The dolphin is a highly endangered species under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and was declared the National Aquatic Animal in 2009.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What Amit Shah said on Jammu and Kashmir in Parliament: 10 points
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tibetan activist begins march to Delhi, seeks change in 'one-China policy'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Under some sort of surveillance': Mahua Moitra on armed officers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No date fixed for resumption of all passenger trains: Indian Railways
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMCH alumni association appeals to Nitish Kumar to preserve old buildings
- Some of the structures in the PMCH are almost 100 years old and are close to heritage status.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi's comment over China disengagement gave voice to nation: Khurshid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's 2nd Covid-19 vaccine drive starts today: Here is all you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai police bust major drug trafficking racket, arrest 2 gang members
- The gang used to transport the drugs in tempos by concealing them between sacks of coconuts.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Minority affairs ministry to organise 'mushaira' on Feb 20
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cong MP moves motion against FM for calling Rahul Gandhi 'doomsday man of India'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman among two Maoists killed in encounter in Madhya Pradesh
- This was the fifth gun battle between the police and Maoists in Balaghat division over the past six months.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
High level committee approves Rs 3,113 cr for 5 states as disaster relief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hyderabad pharmacy student abduction and rape case was a hoax, say police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox