 Minor's sexual assault case: HC refuses 'default bail' to suspended Delhi govt officer Khakha | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Minor's sexual assault case: HC refuses 'default bail' to suspended Delhi govt officer Khakha

Minor's sexual assault case: HC refuses 'default bail' to suspended Delhi govt officer Khakha

PTI |
Feb 26, 2024 03:02 PM IST

Minor's sexual assault case: HC refuses 'default bail' to suspended Delhi govt officer Khakha

Khakha assailed a trial court order denying him the relief of statutory bail as he contended that the charge sheet filed in the case was based on an incomplete investigation.

HT Image
HT Image

His wife also sought a default bail before the high court in the case and a similar order was passed on her plea as well.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Rejecting the bail pleas, Justice Jyoti Singh said there was no infirmity in the trial court order and a substantial investigation was done by the police before filing the charge sheet within the stipulated time.

"Charge sheet was filed on October 11, 2023. Cognisance was taken by the trial court on November 8, 2023. Undoubtedly substantial investigation has been completed," the court said.

"The court finds no infirmity in the trial court order refusing default bail," concluded the court.

As per the Code of Criminal Procedure, an accused is entitled to default bail if the investigating agency fails to file a charge sheet before the court concerned within the stipulated time. The time frame depends on the offences invoked and was 60 days in this case.

Khakha has been accused of allegedly raping a minor girl several times between November 2020 and January 2021 and is currently in judicial custody after being arrested in August.

The minor was the daughter of a person known to the accused, according to police.

The official's wife Seema Rani is also an accused in the case. She allegedly gave the girl medicines to terminate her pregnancy. The woman is in judicial custody.

The couple was arrested after the survivor recorded her statement before a magistrate at a hospital.

The case was registered under provisions of the POCSO Act and Indian Penal Code sections 376(2)(f) (being a relative, guardian or teacher of, or a person in a position of trust or authority towards the woman, commits rape on such woman) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to outrage the modesty of a woman).

IPC sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 313 (causing miscarriage without woman's consent) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) have also been invoked in the case, police said.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Gyanvapi Case, Farmers Protest Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On