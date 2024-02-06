Mir Sultan Khan: Recognised decades later, meet Asia’s first Grandmaster
Feb 06, 2024 08:08 AM IST
The Grandmaster (GM) title – the highest in Fide’s rank of player titles — was created in 1950, long after Sultan Khan disappeared from the chess scene
A man from pre-Independence Punjab who took Europe’s chess scene by storm, who became British champion three times, and who was the first Asian player to break into the upper echelons of international chess, finally gets his due. Almost 58 years after his death, the international chess federation, Fide, has awarded Mir Sultan Khan the honorary Grandmaster (GM) title, making him the first person from Pakistan to hold the honour. Fide president Arkady Dvorkovich presented Pakistani government officials with the posthumous GM title document, awarding an enigmatic genius who competed with, and defeated, some of the world’s best players at the time — recognition he perhaps never found in his lifetime.
