Mirzapur train accident LIVE updates: Passengers on track run over by train; 6 dead

Live

By

These passengers were crossing the railway track from the wrong side after getting off the Gomo Prayagraj Express

Mirzapur train accident LIVE: Six passengers were killed after being hit by a train while crossing the railway track after getting off the train at Chunar Junction in Mirzapur on Wednesday morning. The passengers were crossing the railway track from the wrong side after getting off the Gomo Prayagraj Express at around 9.15 am. They were hit by the Kalka Mail passing through platform number three. Identity of the devotees is being ascertained. The bodies were torn to pieces in the incident. The incident in UP comes a day after a deadly train collision in Chhattisgarh claimed at least 11 lives. A passenger train rammed into a goods train on Tuesday afternoon near Bilaspur railway station in Chhattisgarh, The death toll in that accident rose to 11 on Wednesday, with 20 others injured, according to railway officials. The crash occurred around 4 pm when the MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) passenger train travelling from Gevra to Bilaspur overshot a red signal and collided with a stationary goods train. The severity of the impact caused one of the passenger coaches to land atop a wagon of the freight train. Mirzapur train accident | Latest updates At least six people have been killed due to the accident.

The official death toll is expected to increase as officials assess the situation.

As per officials, GRP and RPF were the first responders to the incident

As per ground reports, officials from the Railway Protection Force and the Government Railway Police were the first responders to the scene. Teams from the SDRF and NDRF are en-route to the site of the accident

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the accident at Chunar Railway Station in Mirzapur district. CM Yogi expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased.

...Read More

Identity of the devotees is being ascertained. The bodies were torn to pieces in the incident. The incident in UP comes a day after a deadly train collision in Chhattisgarh claimed at least 11 lives. A passenger train rammed into a goods train on Tuesday afternoon near Bilaspur railway station in Chhattisgarh, The death toll in that accident rose to 11 on Wednesday, with 20 others injured, according to railway officials. The crash occurred around 4 pm when the MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) passenger train travelling from Gevra to Bilaspur overshot a red signal and collided with a stationary goods train. The severity of the impact caused one of the passenger coaches to land atop a wagon of the freight train. Mirzapur train accident | Latest updates At least six people have been killed due to the accident.

The official death toll is expected to increase as officials assess the situation.

As per officials, GRP and RPF were the first responders to the incident

As per ground reports, officials from the Railway Protection Force and the Government Railway Police were the first responders to the scene. Teams from the SDRF and NDRF are en-route to the site of the accident

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the accident at Chunar Railway Station in Mirzapur district. CM Yogi expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased.