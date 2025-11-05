Mirzapur train accident LIVE updates: Passengers on track run over by train; 6 dead
Mirzapur train accident LIVE: Six passengers were killed after being hit by a train while crossing the railway track after getting off the train at Chunar Junction in Mirzapur on Wednesday morning. The passengers were crossing the railway track from the wrong side after getting off the Gomo Prayagraj Express at around 9.15 am. They were hit by the Kalka Mail passing through platform number three....Read More
Identity of the devotees is being ascertained. The bodies were torn to pieces in the incident.
- As per ground reports, officials from the Railway Protection Force and the Government Railway Police were the first responders to the scene. Teams from the SDRF and NDRF are en-route to the site of the accident
- UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the accident at Chunar Railway Station in Mirzapur district. CM Yogi expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased.
The UP CM also directed SDRF and NDRF teams to reach the spot and expedite relief work. At least six people were killed after they were run over by a train.
- A deadly train collision near Bilaspur railway station in Chhattisgarh occurred on Tuesday, when a passenger train rammed into a goods train on Tuesday afternoon.
- Railway authorities have announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased, ₹5 lakh for the seriously injured, and ₹1 lakh for those with minor injuries.
- Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai also announced ₹5 lakh ex-gratia for the families of the dead and ₹50,000 for the injured.
Mirzapur train accident LIVE: According to officials, the victims had just alighted from the Gomo–Prayagraj Express around 9.15 am and were attempting to cross the tracks from the wrong side when they were struck by the Kalka Mail passing through platform number three.
The chief minister directed officials to immediately reach the spot and expedite relief work. He directed SDRF and NDRF teams to reach the spot and expedite relief work. The chief minister directed for proper treatment of the injured.
Mirzapur train accident LIVE: Passengers on track run over by train; 6 dead
Mirzapur train accident LIVE: Several passengers were run over by Kalka Mail in Varanasi's Mirzapur on Wednesday while they were crossing the railway track from the wrong side after getting off the Gomo Prayagraj Express at around 9.15 am.