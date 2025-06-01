‘Misleading nation’:Oppn hits out at govt over CDS’s remarks

New Delhi: The Opposition on Saturday accused the Centre of “misleading the nation” and reiterated its demand for a special Parliament session on Operation Sindoor after Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan said that India lost fighter jets on the opening day of the recent military confrontation with Pakistan due to tactical mistakes. CDS Anil Chauhan said that India lost fighter jets on the opening day of the recent military confrontation with Pakistan due to tactical mistakes. (AP)

In an interview to Bloomberg TV in Singapore, General Chauhan said: “What is important is not the jet being down, but why they were being downed. What mistakes were made --- those are important. Numbers are not important. The good part is that we were able to understand the tactical mistake which we made, remedy it, rectify it, and then implement it again after two days and flew our jets again, targeting at long range.”

Referring to the statements, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge posted on X: “The Modi Government has misled the nation. The fog of war is now clearing.”

He added: “The Congress party demands a Comprehensive Review of our Defence Preparedness by an independent expert committee, on the lines of the Kargil Review Committee.”

Citing Donald Trump’s statements, Kharge said the US president has again repeated his claim about “brokering a ceasefire”. “This is a direct affront to the Shimla Agreement. Instead of clarifying Mr Trump’s repeated assertions, and the affidavit filed by the US Secretary of Commerce in the United States Court of International Trade, PM Modi is on an election blitz, taking personal credit for the valour of our Armed Forces, hiding behind their bravery and dodging the contours of the agreed ceasefire, which the Foreign Secretary announced on May 10, after Trump’s tweet,” he added.

In a separate post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “It is an extraordinary and telling commentary on Emergency@11 that the PM will not chair all-party meetings and will not take Parliament into confidence but the nation gets to know of the first phase of Operation Sindoor through the CDS’s interview in Singapore.” “Couldn’t opposition leaders have been taken into confidence by the PM earlier?”

Telangana minister and senior Congress leader Uttar Kumar Reddy said the government should disclose how many Indian aircraft were shot down by Pakistan. “The fact that fighter aircraft were shot down is something the government needs to stop denying. The CDS himself mentioned that. Earlier, Air Marshal Bharti had mentioned it indirectly in his briefing report, along with the DGMO… The whole country must realise today that, for some reason, the GoI was not upfront with whatever happened,” the former air force pilot said.

TMC’s deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha Sagarika Ghose, too, accused the BJP-led Centre of not presenting facts before citizens and reiterated its demand for a special session of Parliament.

“Why should international media report this first? Why were these facts first not given to India’s citizens, to Parliament and to people’s representatives?”In another post, Ghose said, “There are now too many citizens’ concerns regarding Operation Sindoor that must be raised in the national interest. This is how a strong democracy renews itself and learns from experiences.””Citizens and opposition must be taken into confidence. The Narendra Modi government can no longer deny the opposition’s demand. A special session of Parliament must be convened in June,” she posted on X.

(With PTI inputs)