Missing children found by cops within 3 hours in Gurugram

The police, late Friday evening, found two children who had gone missing while playing near their house in Nathupur, Sector 24.

The police identified the children as a 4-year-old and 6-year-old and said they were found in U-Block, DLF Phase-3 on Friday around 9pm.

The children had gone missing the same day around 6.30pm.

The police said that the photographs of the children were circulated across all the police stations in the city and on policemen’s Whatsapp groups.

Several police teams were formed and sent to different locations in search of the missing children.

Ram Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of DLF Phase-3 police station said, “As soon as the police officers were informed about two abandoned children having been found in U-Block, officials reached the spot.”

“The children were brought to the police station and given food to eat,” he added.

The police said that within hours of the incident having been reported, officials were able to find the missing children.

They were taken for a medical test to a hospital where they were declared fit.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said, “The children are just four years old and six years old. They did not know the address of their house.”

“However, the police officials were able to find them within hours,” Boken added.

First Published: Jun 30, 2019 03:23 IST