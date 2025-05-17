Menu Explore
'Missing' Gurugram IT manager found hiding in Ayodhya after faking disappearance

PTI |
May 17, 2025 07:02 AM IST

He was eventually located in a dharmshala in Ayodhya and admitted to faking his disappearance due to financial stress.

A 42-year-old manager at a Gurugram-based IT multinational company, who went missing under mysterious circumstances last week, has been found alive in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Friday.

Missing IT manager found hiding in Ayodhya(Representative image/PTI)
The man had allegedly staged his disappearance to escape mounting financial liabilities, they said.

His car was found abandoned and unlocked near a drain in southwest Delhi's Kakrola area, triggering fears that he may have jumped into the water body, officials said.

A PCR call had informed the police about the vehicle, following which a search and rescue operation was launched, involving the fire department and other emergency teams.

Investigation revealed that the man had formatted his mobile phone a day before going missing, which raised suspicion. Eventually, his location was traced to a dharmshala in Ayodhya, where he was found living in hiding, the officer said.

During questioning, he told police that he was under heavy debt and faked his disappearance to escape the financial burden, the officer added.

Further proceedings in the matter are underway.

News / India News / 'Missing' Gurugram IT manager found hiding in Ayodhya after faking disappearance
