Missing Odisha PSU general manager’s body found after 5 days

Updated: Dec 22, 2019 23:58 IST

Five days after the general manager of a public sector unit of Odisha went missing under mysterious circumstances, his decomposed body was found near a mobile phone tower on Sunday.

Narayan Prasad Meher, who worked as general manager of Upper Indravati Hydro Electric Project under state PSU Odisha Hydro Power Corporation had left his home for office at Mukhiguda in Kalahandi district on December 17. But he did not return home.

Kalahandi SP Battula Gangadhar said some locals smelt something foul near a mobile phone tower in Mukhiguda and found the body of Meher lying there. Some of them who knew Meher, confirmed that the body was his and contacted the police. Later, a police team of police rushed to the spot and recovered the body. The SP said the post-mortem will be conducted on Monday.

After his mysterious disappearance, his wife Surekha Meher had lodged a complaint at Jaipatna Police station. Meher’s wife had earlier denied any family dispute behind his sudden disappearance.

Started with World Bank assistance, Upper Indravati Project is considered one of the largest multi-purpose projects in India. Situated in drought prone districts of Kalahandi and Nawarangpur in Odisha, the project provides irrigation to more than 1 lakh hectres of land. The Upper Indravati Hydro Electric Project now generates 600 megawatt of power.