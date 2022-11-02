Missing UP Class 12 student found dead near railway tracks

An 18-year-old class 12 student, who went missing after his school hours on Monday, was found dead near the railway track in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur on Tuesday, police said.

An autopsy report later confirmed that the student, was murdered, they added.

The deceased, Ronit Sarkar, who studied at a leading private school in Shyam Nagar area, was last seen coming out of the school around 1.50pm on Monday, a senior police officer said.

His body was found in the bushes near the railway track in Chakeri area, which is barely a kilometre from his house, the officer added.

“Forensics did not find any injury marks on his body while his belongings, including his smart watch, were found intact,” said Brijesh Srivastava, additional deputy commissioner of police (East), Kanpur. “We are treating it as a murder case.”

Police suspect the boy was choked to death even as they ruled out robbery as the possible intent behind the crime.

“The circumstances are very unusual. The place where his body is found is rarely frequented,” said Srivastava. “A panel of doctors will conduct the autopsy and five police teams are working to solve the case.”

He further said that a case was being registered based on a complaint lodged by the boy’s family.

“When my son did not return home till late, I thought he might have stopped over at a friend’s house. In the evening, we were worried and started looking for him and went to his school where the CCTV showed him leaving the premises at 1.50pm with his school bag,” said Sanjay Sarkar, the student’s father.

Sarkar then informed the police and lodged a missing person’s complaint. A rickshaw puller, who used to drop Ronit and his friends to their houses, was taken into custody for questioning, said an officer.

On Tuesday morning, the police were informed about a boy’s body in the forest area in Cantt. “The body was on its stomach and the school bag was on the shoulders,” said the officer. “Ronit’s watch was untouched.”

“Several people, including his class mates, have been questioned,” Srivastava said.