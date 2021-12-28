Home / India News / Missionaries of Charity’s troubles continue
india news

Missionaries of Charity’s troubles continue

Missionaries of Charity was in the news earlier this month when a case was filed against its Children Home for Girls in Gujarat’s Vadodara for alleged forceful conversions to Christianity.
The Centre on December 25 decided against renewing Missionaries of Charity’s license under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act. West Bengal chief minister Banerjee expressed shock over the move (AP)
The Centre on December 25 decided against renewing Missionaries of Charity’s license under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act. West Bengal chief minister Banerjee expressed shock over the move (AP)
Published on Dec 28, 2021 03:45 PM IST
Copy Link
ByIsha Sahai Bhatnagar

NEW DELHI: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said the Centre has frozen bank accounts of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity even as the latter claimed the organisation asked the State Bank of India to freeze them.

The Centre earlier on December 25 decided against renewing the organisation’s license under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act. Banerjee expressed shock over the move. “Shocked to hear that on Christmas, Union Ministry froze all bank accounts of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity! Their 22,000 patients & employees have been left without food & medicines,” she tweeted.

The Centre said the licence was not renewed because of “adverse inputs”.

The charitable organisation was earlier in the news this month when a case was filed against its Children Home for Girls in Gujarat’s Vadodara for alleged forceful conversions to Christianity. It was also alleged that marriages of some at the home belonging to other religious communities were conducted as per Christian rituals. A nun working at the home rejected the allegations and said children only followed the prayers that the nuns recited.

The Centre earlier in July 2018 directed state governments to inspect all childcare homes the charitable organisation runs. This came after the Jharkhand Police arrested a nun and an employee of a Ranchi-based organisation run by the Missionaries of Charity on charges of selling a baby allegedly for 1.2 lakh. The Centre also directed the states to ensure that all child care institutions were registered and linked to the country’s apex adoption body within a month.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 28, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out