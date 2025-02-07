Misuse of deepfake technology could endanger lives: BJP MP at Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Misuse of deepfake technology could endanger lives and undermine people’s trust in digital content, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Darshana Singh said on Friday during the Zero Hour at Rajya Sabha. She raised concerns about privacy, transparency, and digital security (File photo)

“Some people are misusing this technology to spread fake news and harm society,” she said, warning that deepfakes—AI-generated videos and audio that convincingly alter a person’s face, voice, or mannerisms—are becoming increasingly difficult to detect.

She raised concerns about privacy, transparency, and digital security. “Deepfakes are not just a threat to individuals but to society as a whole. On one hand, technology is trying to make our lives easier, but we are also facing some real challenges,” she said.

“In this digital era, the Union government under Narendra Modi is committed to ensuring our digital safety,” she added.

She also spoke about how deepfake technology, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), raises significant questions about privacy protection. “With deepfakes spreading rapidly across social media and online platforms, combating their harmful effects has become increasingly difficult,” she said.