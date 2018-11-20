Mizoram elections 2018: Rice at Rs 1/kg, football fields in district headquarters among list of BJP’s poll promises

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday promised voters in Mizoram rice at Rs 1 per kilo, a football field in all eight district headquarters of the state and much more in a bid to open its account in the Christian-majority state which goes to polls on November 28.

Releasing the party’s vision document at the state unit office in Aizawl, the BJP’s national general secretary Ram Madhav expressed its commitment to uplift the last man in the state.

“Our manifesto talks about all round developments in all sectors. We promise to build three engineering colleges and three medical colleges. We will give 10,000 new jobs each year for the next five years if we come to power,” Madhav said.

The BJP also promised to include Mizo language in 8th Schedule of the Constitution, amend Congress’s flagship New Land Use Policy to benefit more people and also to provide better rehabilitation to former Mizo National Front (MNF) rebels who gave up arms.

Despite contesting the last five elections, the BJP has failed to win a single seat in the state that has 87% Christian population. The party, which is in power or is part of the ruling coalition in six states of the region, has fielded 39 candidates for the 40 assembly seats this time.

The BJP also promised to improve the state’s dilapidated road network with well-maintained roads within six months and also a four-lane highway connecting Myanmar and Bangladesh, the two countries bordering the state, passing through Aizawl.

First Published: Nov 20, 2018 15:44 IST