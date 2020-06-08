e-paper
Mizoram imposes total lockdown from midnight on Monday to control Covid-19

india Updated: Jun 08, 2020 19:10 IST
Utpal Parashar
Utpal Parashar
Guwahati: As the rest of the country further eased restrictions to control the spread of Covid-19 on Monday, the Mizoram government decided to impose a total lockdown in the state for two weeks.

The decision was made at a consultative meeting on Covid-19 in state capital Aizawl that was attended by legislators, senior officials, NGOs, church groups, hospital associations, and village council members.

“Total lockdown for two weeks starting midnight tonight (Monday). Quarantine period will be for 21 days. Home quarantine option to be limited to only extremely unavoidable cases,” chief minister Zoramthanga tweeted.

Other guidelines for the lockdown are being framed, he said.

Mizoram has recorded 42 Covid-19 cases till date. The first patient, a 50-year-old pastor, was found recorded on March 24, after he returned to the state from the Netherlands.

But with the return of thousands of people to the state after a ban on inter-state travel was lifted on May 4, the number of Covid-19 cases has been on the rise.

