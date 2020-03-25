Mizoram reports first Covid-19 case; second in northeast

india

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 14:56 IST

Mizoram has reported its first case of Covid-19 after a pastor, who came back from Amsterdam in the Netherlands, tested positive for the infection, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday.

According to ANI, the state’s health minister R Lalthangliana said the pastor has been shifted to Zoram Medical College.

This is the second case in the northeast after a 23-year-old woman, who came back from the United Kingdom to Manipur, tested positive for the coronavirus disease.

The woman had shown signs of illness on March 22, a day after she arrived in Manipur. Her samples were collected on Monday and the results announced early on Tuesday morning.

The number of Covid-19 patients has risen to 542 across the country, according to data from the Union ministry of health. These include 40 people who have been cured, one fatality and one who went out of India after contracting the disease.