Mizoram's Champhai hit by 4.2 magnitude earthquake

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hit Mizoram's Champhai on Friday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NSC).

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 occurred around 1:43 am at 56km SE of Champhai, Mizoram: National Center for Seismology

The earthquake occurred around 1:43 am at 56 km Southeast of Champhai at a depth of 60 Km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.2, Occurred on 17-12-2021, 01:43:20 IST, Lat: 23.14 and Long: 93.76, Depth: 60 Km, Location: 56km SE of Champhai, Mizoram, India," tweeted NSC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON