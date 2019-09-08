Mob attacks Bihar cops after bodies of two missing boys found

india

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 16:18 IST

A mob attacked a police team following the recovery of bodies of two persons, who had been kidnapped on Friday, from a rivulet in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district on Saturday, police sources said.

The police fired in the air after they were attacked in Madhuban Desi village under Aurai police station area, Senior Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar said.

Three policemen were injured in the attack and they were admitted to Aurai primary health centre, sources said.

Additional police force has sent to the village to bring the situation under control.

Police had reached the village after getting information that bodies of two youths were found in a rivulet near the village but the local people got agitated after seeing them.

The two were kidnapped on Friday when they were going to somewhere in a motorbike and the villagers said they were murdered, police sources said.

The reason behind the killing is not known.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text, only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Sep 08, 2019 16:02 IST