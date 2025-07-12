Mob drags teen out of police station, lynches him after arrest for children's sexual assault in Arunachal

A mob in Arunachal Pradesh's Roing area dragged a teenager out of a police station and lynched him to death on Friday afternoon, reportedly over his alleged involvement in several cases of sexual assault of minor girls. The deceased reportedly used to sexually assault girls of Mount Carmel School, Roing.(Unsplash/ representational)

The teenager, a migrant from Assam, used to work in the Roing town of Lower Dibang Valley. Although NDTV said that his age was unclear, some reports suggested that he was 17 years old and was a construction labourer.

The deceased allegedly used to sexually assault girls, aged between six and eight years old, of Mount Carmel School, Roing by taking advantage of lax security to get into the hostel.

Parents' attention was drawn to the incident after they took their daughters to the hospital when they complained of abdominal pain and other issues, said the report.

Arrested, but later mob came for him

The preliminary complaint was filed by the parents of one of the girls, after which the accused was arrested on July 10, Thursday.

Local residents of Roing, in the Lower Dibang Valley district of the state, became aware of the incident and gathered outside the police station on Friday afternoon, where the accused was detained after arrest.

The mob barged inside the police station, dragged him out and thrashed him, leaving him with severe injuries.

A TNIE report said that the police rescued him and took him to a local hospital but the mob followed him. He was dragged out and beat for the second time.

By the time additional police and paramilitary forces personnel arrived to control the situation, the teenager had died.

In an order, that was reportedly issued by the district authorities, the parents were informed that the school would remain closed from July 12 for an indefinite period “due to an untoward incident of molestation of minor girls in girl’s hostel.”

“In the interest and safety of students, all the parents are directed to withdraw their respective wards from the school and get them enrolled in any nearby government schools/recognised private schools of their localities,” the order stated.