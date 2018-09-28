Mob lynching will invite ‘wrath of law’: Govt wants DD, AIR, private channels to run warning message

The information and broadcasting ministry has issued a direction to public broadcasters, Doordarshan and All India Radio (AIR), to run messages through their medium to caution people about the consequences of mob lynching.

As per the order, a scroll on television and messages on radio will caution people that “mob lynching will invite serious consequences under the law”.

“It is a direction to DD and AIR and a request to private channels to run information about the consequences of mob lynching,” an official aware of the developments said on Friday.

The MIB’s order, according to the official, comes in the wake of a Supreme Court order of September 24 that asked all states and Union Territories to comply with its directions on curbing cow vigilantism and mob lynching.

The court said people should realise that such incidents would invite the “wrath of law”.

The court had earlier directed the Centre, states and UTs to give publicity to its directions given on the verdict on mob violence; and asked them to disseminate information on measures to curb the mob violence through their websites and media.

In the wake of fresh cases of lynching, the ministry of home affairs has also reminded states to appoint a superintendent of police-level officer in each district, set up a special task force for gathering intelligence and closely monitor social media contents to prevent lynching.

First Published: Sep 28, 2018 15:27 IST