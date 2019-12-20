e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 20, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 20, 2019
Home / India News / Mobile internet services in Assam, suspended since Dec 11 over citizenship law protests, restored

Mobile internet services in Assam, suspended since Dec 11 over citizenship law protests, restored

Mobile internet services were banned on December 11 in select districts as violence raged in the state against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the ban was subsequently extended to all of Assam.

india Updated: Dec 20, 2019 10:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
People from the Indian state of Assam holds a placard during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB),at Azad Maidan in Mumbai on Saturday.
People from the Indian state of Assam holds a placard during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB),at Azad Maidan in Mumbai on Saturday.(Kunal Patil/HT Photo)
         

Authorities in Assam lifted the ban on mobile internet services across the state which was put in place more than a week ago following violent protests against the citizenship law on Friday.

A senior official of private telecom operator Airtel told news agency PTI that the ban was lifted from 9 am on Friday. “As we did not received any fresh order to continue with the blackout, we have lifted the ban from 9 am,” he said.

Mobile internet services were banned on December 11 in select districts as violence raged in the state against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the ban was subsequently extended to all of Assam.

Protests against CAA had continued on Thursday and mobile internet services remained blocked throughout the state, even as the Gauhati High Court directed the state government to lift the curbs.

A bench of justice Manojit Bhuyan and justice Saumitra Saikia had directed that mobile internet services should be restored even as it said that the state government was free to “take steps to curb and stop dissemination of explosive messages and videos on various social media platforms which may have a tendency to incite violence…”

Assam has been protesting against CAA as several groups fear that the newly-amended law would lead to an influx of migrants into the state thus disrupting its ethnic fabric.

This has been at the centre of a decades-long agitation that was resolved in the 1980s.

tags
top news
Mobile internet services restored across Assam
Mobile internet services restored across Assam
Internet shutdown in many parts including Mangaluru following CAA protests
Internet shutdown in many parts including Mangaluru following CAA protests
India, US ask Pak to take ‘immediate and irreversible action’ against terrorists
India, US ask Pak to take ‘immediate and irreversible action’ against terrorists
Pakistan to pay India costs in Hyderabad Nizam case
Pakistan to pay India costs in Hyderabad Nizam case
2 Delhi stadiums turned into lock-ups for detainees during CAA protests
2 Delhi stadiums turned into lock-ups for detainees during CAA protests
NRC, CAA cannot be implemented unless state govts cooperate: Prashant Kishor
NRC, CAA cannot be implemented unless state govts cooperate: Prashant Kishor
IPL 2020 Auctions: Kings XI Punjab announce skipper for upcoming season
IPL 2020 Auctions: Kings XI Punjab announce skipper for upcoming season
Anti-CAA protest: Farhan & Zoya Akhtar, Rahul Bose, Sushant Singh join in
Anti-CAA protest: Farhan & Zoya Akhtar, Rahul Bose, Sushant Singh join in
trending topics
Assam citizenship law protestsPrashant KishorAnti-citizenship Act ProtestsIPL 2020 AuctionsRajinikanthDelhi Air QualityPrashant KishorCAA

don't miss

latest news

india news