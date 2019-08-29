Mobile phone services restored in 5 districts of Jammu

india

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 08:52 IST

Mobile phone services were restored on Thursday in five districts of Jammu after remaining suspended for 25 days since August 5 when the Centre announced its move to scrap the special status granted to the state under Article 370 and to divide Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories. The mobile services, however, remain suspended in the Valley.

The districts that got back mobile services were Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Rajouri and Poonch, reports ANI. On August 17, mobile internet services were restored in five districts of Jammu region - Jammu, Reasi, Samba, Kathu, and Udhampur.

Earlier, last week landline phone services were restored at a few places in Kashmir -- Budgam, Sonamarg and Manigam areas of central Kashmir, in north Kashmir, the services were restored in Gurez, Tangmarg, Uri Keran Karnah and Tangdhar areas. But, consumers have complained of patchy connections.

The state came under security and communication lockdown after August 5 with restrictions on movement also in place. All top political leaders have been detained at the Centaur hotel and an opposition delegation attempting to enter the state was sent back from Srinagar airport.

Watch| BJP slams Rahul Gandhi after Pakistan quotes him in letter to UN on Kashmir

The scrapping of Article 370 has been challenged in the Supreme Court, which heard 1o petitions on Wednesday and allowed Left leader, one of the petitioners, to go to the Valley to check on his party colleague Yusuf Tarigami. CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, who was earlier part of the Opposition delegation that was sent back, will be the first political leader from outside Jammu and Kashmir to enter the Union Territory on Thursday since the nullification of Article 370 in early August.

“The Supreme Court has permitted me to go to Srinagar and see Com Yousuf Tarigami and ‘report’ back to them on the condition of his health. Once I meet him, return and report to the Court, I will make a more detailed statement,” Yechury tweeted hours after he got the permission to travel.

When contacted, Yechury said he would file a detailed affidavit before the Supreme Court after his return from Srinagar. “Supreme Court has told me not to do politics. I will abide by the court order” he said.

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 08:51 IST