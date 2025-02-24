MoD panel set to submit report on speeding up LCA Mk-1A induction

The defence ministry has constituted a top committee of experts to fix the problems that have delayed the entry of India’s newest fighter jet — the light combat aircraft (LCA Mk-1A) — into service and recommend measures to boost the production of the planes, including through increased participation of the private sector, to meet the Indian Air Force’s growing needs and address its concerns about a steady decline in the number of fighter squadrons, two officials aware of the matter said on Sunday. The IAF is expected to operate around 350 LCAs (Mk-1, Mk-1A and Mk-2 variants) in the coming decade and beyond. (HT File)

Defence minister Rajnath Singh ordered the setting up of the five-member committee under defence secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in early February and set a one-month deadline for it to submit a report on what needs to be done to speed up the production and induction of the indigenous fighter jets, said one of the officials cited above, who asked not to be named.

“The committee is ready to submit its report and the recommendations will be implemented on priority. The ministry is looking at an enhanced role for the private sector for timely delivery of the capability to the air force,” said a second official, who also asked not to be named.

The panel includes secretary (defence production), Vice Chief of the Air Staff and the chairman of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), HT has learnt.

It will submit its report at a critical time, given that the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, recently questioned HAL’s ability to meet the air force’s critical requirements in the backdrop of a lingering delay in the supply of the Mk-1A fighter jets, saying he had “no confidence” in the plane maker. Singh’s remarks came during the air show, Aero India 2025, held in Bengaluru from February 10-14.

HAL chief DK Sunil responded by saying that the state-run aircraft maker’s focus was on delivering the Mk-1A to the IAF at the earliest rather than spending time on countering criticism of the indigenous programme, which is running behind schedule due to several reasons including delay in the supply of engines by US firm GE Aerospace, as first reported by HT on February 18.

“Our focus is not on getting into a debate on this. ‘Tu tu main main se kuch nahin hoga’ (squabbling will serve no purpose),” Sunil said at the time.

The IAF chief also tore into HAL for calling the aircraft the firm showcased at the five-day airshow “LCA Mk-1A” without upgrading its capabilities.

HAL plans to fire the indigenous Astra beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile from the Mk-1A shortly.

The IAF is concerned about the current pace of the Mk-1A programme because of the possible risks a delay in the induction of new fighters could pose to the air force’s combat effectiveness. The air force ordered 83 Mk-1A fighters for ₹48,000 crore in February 2021 and plans to buy 97 more Mk-1As at a cost of around ₹67,000 crore.

The first aircraft was to be delivered to the IAF by March 31, 2024, but that didn’t happen due to a combination of factors including GE Aerospace’s inability to supply the F404 engines on time and delays in some key certifications. HAL unveiled the Mk-1A at the airshow, attempting to allay concerns about its readiness for induction into the IAF after delays.

HAL is hopeful that engine deliveries will begin soon, and it will execute the contract for the 83 Mk-1As over the next three-and-a-half years. The follow-on contract for 97 more fighters is likely to be signed in three to six months, and HAL hopes to execute it by 2031-32.

It has set up a new production line in Nashik for 8 Mk-1As. The firm says it can build 16 Mk-1As every year in Bengaluru, and the Nashik line will help it ramp up production to 24 jets.

The Mk-1A is an advanced variant of the Mk-1 fighter, which has already been inducted by the IAF. The LCA is set to emerge as the cornerstone of IAF’s combat power as the world’s fourth largest air force is expected to operate around 350 LCAs (Mk-1, Mk-1A and Mk-2 variants) in the coming decade and beyond.

The defence ministry’s push for increased private sector participation in the fighter programme comes months after then Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, pitched for ramping up production of the Mk-1As to meet the air force’s requirements as well as cater for potential exports, suggesting that the defence and aerospace industry could play an important role in charting the way forward.

“The issue is matching production capacity with our requirements. We could diversify and have multiple production lines for the aircraft. How to go about it is a challenge that the industry needs to address and come up with a solution. It could be some kind of public-private partnership, a joint venture or any model currently available with the industry, and HAL needs to take the lead on this,” Chaudhari said last September.