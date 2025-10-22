Modern carbines, drone platoons: What the Indian Army is buying to boost its capabilities

The Central government has signed a ₹2,770-crore deal with two private firms to equip soldiers with 4.25 lakh modern close-quarter battle carbines. An Indian Army Soldier operates a robotic mule at the Line of Control, at Akhnoor in Jammu. (ANI)

The move would replace the existing, decades-old submachine guns, which are based on a 1940s design, as reported by HT.

Director general infantry Lieutenant General Ajay Kumar said contract has been awarded to Bharat Forge and Adani Group’s PLR Systems – the lowest and the second-lowest bidders – in the ratio of 60:40. The deliveries will begin in a year.