 Modi 3.0 | From Chirag Paswan to Lalan Singh, BJP allies who got key cabinet posts | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Modi 3.0 | From Chirag Paswan to Lalan Singh, BJP allies who got key cabinet posts

ByHT News Desk
Jun 10, 2024 09:47 PM IST

The Modi 3.0 cabinet portfolios were announced today, with the top four ministries being retained by senior BJP leaders.

A day after the swearing-in of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his council of ministers, the portfolios of all Union ministers, including the Cabinet ministers, were announced. While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retained majority of the cabinet berth, five of the ministries were allotted to leaders from ally political parties.

Chirag Paswan gets sworn in as cabinet minister at Modi 3.0 oath taking ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on June 9
Chirag Paswan gets sworn in as cabinet minister at Modi 3.0 oath taking ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on June 9

The top four ministries were retained by key BJP leaders Amit Shah (Home), Rajnath Singh (Defence), S Jaishankar (External Affairs) and Nirmala Sitharaman (Finance).,

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

Click here to get LIVE updates on Narendra Modi Cabinet

Five important ministries have been allotted to BJP allies from LJP (RV), JD(U), TDP, JD(S) and HAM(S). JD(U) and TDP played an important role in the formation of the new NDA government since BJP did not cross the majority mark on its own.

NDA leaders such as Chirag Paswan, Lalan Singh, Jitan Ram Manjhi, HD Kumaraswamy and Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu were alloted a place in the Union Cabinet, while the other ministries were allotted to 25 BJP leaders.

Read more: Modi Cabinet: Home portfolio allocated to Amit Shah, key posts with BJP | List

NDA allies who got key cabinet posts

HD Kumaraswamy (JDS) - Minister of Heavy Industries, Minister of Steel

Jitan Ram Manjhi (HAM) - Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME)

Lalan Singh (JDU) - Minister of Panchayati Raj; Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu (JDS) - Minister of Civil Aviation

Chirag Paswan (LJP- Ram Vilas) - Minister of Food Processing Industries

Among other new entrants to the Union Cabinet, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been allocated Agriculture and Rural Development Ministry, while BJP president J P Nadda has been given the Health Ministry, a portfolio he had held in the first term of the Modi government.

Other key BJP leaders who retained their spot in the cabinet are Ashwini Vaishnaw as Railways and IT Minister, Dhamendra Pradhan as the Education Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri as Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister and Piyush Goyal as Commerce and Industry minister.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections Result, Narendra Modi Cabinet Live, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Modi 3.0 | From Chirag Paswan to Lalan Singh, BJP allies who got key cabinet posts
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On