In Narendra Modi Cabinet, Home portfolio allocated to Amit Shah, key posts in NDA govt with BJP: Here's the full list
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his third term, allocated portfolios in the Union Cabinet largely on the lines of the previous NDA government
Prime minister Narendra Modi chaired the first meeting of his Union Cabinet on Monday and allocated portfolios to ministers a day after taking oath in a glittering ceremony at Rashtrapathi Bhavan. Key ministries in the new National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government were allocated to senior leaders of the BJP: Home Affairs to Amit Shah, Defence to Rajnath Singh, External Affairs to S Jaishankar, Road Transport to Nitin Gadkari and Finance to Nirmala Sitharaman. The allocations target continuity and were largely on the lines of the previous NDA government.
The BJP had to rely on its NDA allies to form the government after securing 240 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, way less than was projected by exit polls. In the week after the election, speculation speculation was rife that the TDP, with 16 seats and the JD(U) with 12 would get crucial cabinet posts in return for supporting the government. The NDA has 293 seats in the Lok Sabha . The Opposition INDIA alliance has 234 seats.
The Union cabinet in the Narendra Modi government has 30 ministers. In addition, the Union council of ministers has 5 Ministers of state with independent charge and 36 Ministers of state.
Here is the list of Union ministries allocated:
Home Ministry— Amit Shah
Defence Ministry— Rajnath Singh
External Affairs Ministry— Dr S Jaishankar
Finance — Nirmala Sitharaman
Agriculture and rural development — Shivraj Singh Chouhan
MoRTH — Nitin Gadkari
Housing & Urban Affairs and Power & New Energy — Manohar Lal Khattar
Commerce Ministry — Piyush Goyal
Petroleum & Natural Gas — Hardeep Singh Puri
Railways and Information & Broadcasting — Ashwini Vaishnav
Education Ministry — Dharmendra Pradhan
Health Ministry — JP Nadda
Labour & Sports — Mansukh Mandaviya
Environment Ministry — Bhupendra Yadav
Civil Aviation — Ram Mohan Naidu
Parliamentary Affairs — Kiren Rijiju
MSME — Jitan Ram Manjhi
Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways - Sarbananda Sonowal
(The story is being updated)
