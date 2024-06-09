 Modi 3.0: Nitin Gadkari to be sworn-in as cabinet minister | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jun 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Modi 3.0: Nitin Gadkari to be sworn-in as cabinet minister

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 09, 2024 03:27 PM IST

Gadkari won the election from Nagpur constituency in Maharashtra with a margin of around 1.37 lakh votes against Congress’ Vikas Thakre

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Union minister of road, transport, and highways, Nitin Gadkari, will retain his position in Modi cabinet 3.0.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari (File Photo)
Union minister Nitin Gadkari (File Photo)

Securing his third consecutive victory in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, Gadkari will be taking oath as part of the Union Council of Ministers in Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government on Sunday.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Gadkari won the election from Nagpur constituency in Maharashtra with a margin of around 1.37 lakh votes against Congress’ Vikas Thakre. 

In 2014, Gadkari defeated veteran Congress leader Vilas Muttemwar, while in the 2019 polls, he defeated Congress candidate Nana Patole. He has also been the longest-serving minister for road transport & highways.

President Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Modi and his cabinet ministers at 7:15pm on Sunday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Forecourt.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections Result,Election Results 2024 Live, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Modi 3.0: Nitin Gadkari to be sworn-in as cabinet minister
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On