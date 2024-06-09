Modi 3.0: Nitin Gadkari to be sworn-in as cabinet minister

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Union minister of road, transport, and highways, Nitin Gadkari, will retain his position in Modi cabinet 3.0. Union minister Nitin Gadkari (File Photo)

Securing his third consecutive victory in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, Gadkari will be taking oath as part of the Union Council of Ministers in Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government on Sunday.

Gadkari won the election from Nagpur constituency in Maharashtra with a margin of around 1.37 lakh votes against Congress’ Vikas Thakre.

In 2014, Gadkari defeated veteran Congress leader Vilas Muttemwar, while in the 2019 polls, he defeated Congress candidate Nana Patole. He has also been the longest-serving minister for road transport & highways.

President Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Modi and his cabinet ministers at 7:15pm on Sunday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Forecourt.