Modi asks ministers to list priority areas once lockdown ends

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 17:43 IST

New Delhi: Faced with the tough task of reviving the sectors crippled by the coronavirus-inflicted lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday emphasised on welfare of farmers and the poor while asking his ministers to list major priority areas once the restrictions are uplifted.

The prime minister also stressed that it was time that India lessens its dependence on other countries.

In a video conference with Union ministers, Modi lauded the feedback provided by his council saying it was effective in strategising for tackling Covid-19. He said it is important that leaders communicate exhaustively with the state and district administrations, especially in the districts which are hotspots for the pandemic, to be apprised of the ground situation. It is also important to ensure there is no crowding at PDS centres, maintain effective monitoring, take action on complaints and prevent black marketing and rise in prices of essentials, he said.

Modi said the welfare of farmers is of high importance. He said the government would provide all possible help to farmers in the harvesting season. In this regard, he suggested harnessing technology and encouraging exploration of innovative solutions like using ‘truck aggregators’ to connect farmers with mandis, on the lines of app based cab services. He also underlined the need to devise a strategy to ensure procurement of tribal products so that the source of income source of the indigenous tribal populace remains intact.

Prime Minister stressed on the importance of monitoring continuously and ensuring that the benefits of PM Garib Kalyan Yojana keep reaching the intended beneficiaries. There should be continuous monitoring to maintain timelines of production of essential medicines and protection equipment.

Stating that lockdown measures and social distancing must go hand in hand, Prime Minister said that it is essential to strategise for the emergent conditions once lockdown ends. He asked the Ministers to prepare a list of ten major decisions and ten priority areas of focus once lockdown ends. While mentioning that due to the emergent challenges, the country needs to lessen its dependence on other nations, he asked all departments to maintain an objective index on how their work will promote Make in India.

Talking about the impact of Covid-19 on the economy, Prime Minister said that the government must work on war-footing to mitigate the impact, adding that the Ministries should prepare a Business Continuity Plan. He noted that a graded plan to slowly open departments where hotspots aren’t existing should be made, adding that the crisis offers an opportunity to become self-dependent in the medical sector.

Highlighting the impact on India’s exports, he asked the Ministers to submit actionable suggestions on boosting manufacturing and exports and ensure that new sectors and countries are added in India’s export net. Prime Minister also asked the Ministers to popularize the Aarogya Setu app in the rural areas.

The Ministers praised the initiative of #9pm9minute, saying that people from all corners of the country participated in it, said an official statement. They apprised the Prime Minister about efforts to tackle difficulties faced by migrant labour, preventing misuse of social media to create panic, maintenance of supply lines of essentials, issues faced by front line workers and efforts to mitigate them, it added.