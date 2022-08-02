Modi changes Twitter, Facebook display pictures to national flag

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday changed his Twitter and Facebook display pictures to the national flag as part of the “Har Ghar Tiranga” initiative to mark the 75th year of India’s Independence. He also paid homage to Pingali Venkayya, who designed the flag, on his birth anniversary.

“I pay homage to the great Pingali Venkayya on his birth anniversary. Our nation will forever be indebted to him for his efforts in giving us the Tricolour, which we are very proud of. Taking strength and inspiration from the Tricolour, may we keep working for national progress,” Modi said in a tweet.

Modi on Sunday urged people to hoist the national flag at their homes as part of the “Har Ghar Tiranga” initiative. He also asked them to put India’s national flag as the profile picture of their social media accounts between August 2 and 15.

Modi suggested people use the image of the Tricolour as their profile pictures coinciding with the birth anniversary of Venkaiah on August 2.