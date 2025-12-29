Modi flags antibiotic misuse in Mann Ki Baat, doctors welcome message, warn of growing resistance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday raised concerns over the misuse of antibiotics in his Mann Ki Baat radio address, warning that consumption without medical supervision is making these life-saving drugs ineffective and even dangerous, particularly in illnesses such as pneumonia and urinary tract infections. Medical experts echoed PM Modi's concerns, warning of growing resistance and the dangers of self-medication.(Representative image)

Speaking during this year's last Mann Ki Baat, Modi said medicines require proper guidance and antibiotics should be taken strictly on a doctor’s advice. Citing a report by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), he noted that antibiotic misuse is emerging as a serious public health threat.

ALSO READ | Largest wholesaler arrested in codeine syrup case granted license under SP's govt: UP CM

The Prime Minister said the ICMR findings show that antibiotics, when taken casually or without prescription, are contributing to the spread of infections rather than curing them, as bacteria are increasingly becoming resistant to treatment.

He cautioned against the common tendency to self-medicate, saying many people believe a single pill can fix every problem, which has led to a rise in infections linked to antibiotic misuse. Modi urged citizens to use medicines responsibly and consult doctors, especially while taking antibiotics.

ALSO READ | Dormant TB bacteria toughen outer shell to block antibiotics: study

What doctors said

Reacting to the Prime Minister’s remarks, Dr Namita Jaggi, Chairperson of Lab Services and Infection Control at Artemis Hospitals, said the medical community strongly supports the message on antimicrobial resistance and the need for judicious antibiotic use, as per news agency PTI.

She welcomed Modi’s emphasis on taking antibiotics only on a doctor’s advice, calling it a crucial step in addressing the growing challenge of antimicrobial resistance in India. “Today, when we heard the Prime Minister speak on a very important issue, antimicrobial resistance, and how patients should take antibiotics judiciously and only on a doctor’s advice, we welcome and support his message,” she said.

NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr VK Paul said the Prime Minister rightly highlighted the dangers of irrational and unnecessary antibiotic use, which is causing pathogens to become resistant to life-saving drugs, news agency ANI reported.

ALSO READ | Modi signs off Mann Ki Baat 2025 with focus on youth; pollution goes unmentioned

Dr Paul noted that while antibiotics save millions of lives globally, unscientific overuse has resulted in many drugs losing their effectiveness against serious infections. He said the Prime Minister’s call to avoid self-medication was timely and important.

“Antibiotics save lakhs and lakhs of lives across the world every year. However, the unscientific and overuse of antibiotics leads to the pathogens becoming resistant to these life-saving drugs. Studies have shown that many antibiotics are now losing their power against life-threatening infections. The Prime Minister has called upon us to use antibiotics when they are truly needed and only when they are prescribed by doctors. He has strongly cautioned us against self-medication. In this regard, doctors have a special professional responsibility. We, doctors, should ensure that we prescribe antibiotics responsibly and according to the standard protocols,” he said, as per the agency.

Former AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria also drew attention to the alarming rise in antimicrobial resistance, pointing out that several hospital and ICU patients are now suffering from infections that no existing antibiotic can treat.

He explained that taking antibiotics for viral illnesses such as colds and coughs, often without consulting a doctor, allows bacteria to develop resistance, rendering these medicines useless when they are genuinely required.

Dr Guleria strongly advised people to consult a qualified doctor before using antibiotics for any illness, echoing the Prime Minister’s appeal during Mann Ki Baat.

Supporting the Prime Minister’s stance, noted diabetologist Dr V Mohan also backed PM Modi’s efforts to address antibiotic misuse and thanked him for championing the cause of responsible antibiotic use.

“We fully support our Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji in thus important venture . Thank you for championing this cause,” he wrote in a message on X.