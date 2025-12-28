Modi signs off Mann Ki Baat 2025 with focus on youth; pollution goes unmentioned

Framing India’s youth as key to nation building in a tech-driven world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday delivered the 129th episode of Mann Ki Baat, his last in 2025, reflecting on major developments from the year while flagging innovation, culture and public health as focus areas going into the new year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo from X)

The PM cautioned against losing human values amid rapid technological change. “Today’s life is becoming tech-driven, and the changes that used to happen over centuries, we are seeing them happen over a few years. At times, some people express concern whether robots are going to replace humans,” he said, adding that staying connected to cultural roots was essential for human development.

PM Modi said India’s young population was the country’s biggest source of hope. He announced that the second edition of the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue will be held on January 12, marking National Youth Day as well as the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

On public health, the PM flagged a recent ICMR report warning that antibiotics are becoming less effective against diseases such as pneumonia and urinary tract infections (UTIs). He urged people not to use antibiotics without medical advice, saying indiscriminate use was weakening their effectiveness. However, he did not refer to the severe air pollution in the national capital during the over 30-minute address.

As the broadcast opened, key visuals from 2025 played on screen, including images of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent visit to India and the women’s cricket team’s World Cup win. Modi described 2025 as a year that strengthened national confidence across sectors.

On national security, he said, “This year, Operation Sindoor became a symbol of pride for every Indian. The world clearly saw that today’s India doesn’t compromise with its security.” He also referred to the song ‘Vande Mataram’ completing 150 years, a subject that triggered extended discussions in the parliament during the recent Winter Session, with sharp exchanges between the government and the Opposition over historical interpretation and political framing of the song.

The PM also recalled beginning the year with the Mahakumbh, where he took a ceremonial dip, and ending it with the flag-hoisting ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, describing both as moments that brought together faith, culture and national identity.

He cited examples such as Geetanjali IISC at the country’s premier STEM institute - Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru - which began as a small music class and has grown into a cultural collective with over 200 participants, after its students felt that there should be a place for music amidst studies and research.

At the same time, the PM highlighted Smart India Hackathon 2025, where students worked on over 200 real-life problems. He said participants offered solutions on issues ranging from cyber frauds, including digital arrest scams, to cybersecurity frameworks for digital banking in villages.

He also mentioned Manipur’s Moirangthem Seth, who has led local efforts to install solar panels in remote areas of the state, helping bring electricity to hundreds of households and health centres. Modi said the initiative had improved healthcare access, supported livelihoods, and benefited women in particular, while linking such grassroots efforts to the government’s PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, which provides financial assistance for rooftop solar installations.

Modi also referred to archaeological findings in Jammu and Kashmir’s Jehanpura area, where mounds were identified as ancient Buddhist stupas after scientific mapping and archival links traced to France. He highlighted efforts to promote Indian languages abroad, including Tamil language initiatives in Fiji, and learning programmes in Varanasi where children with Hindi as their mother tongue are studying Tamil.

“This is the last episode of Mann Ki Baat in 2025. We will meet again in 2026. We will return with the same enthusiasm, energy and a sense of togetherness with new episodes, new issues,” Modi said towards the end of the broadcast, urging people to stay healthy during the winter season.