Modi government decides to reopen Kartarpur Corridor from tomorrow

The Centre has decided to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor from Wednesday, which connects the Indian border with Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, union home minister Amit Shah has announced.

The visa-free 4.7km corridor was shut last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a series of tweets, Amit Shah said reopening the Kartarpur Corridor will benefit a large numbers of Sikh pilgrims.

“This decision reflects the immense reverence of the Modi government towards Shri Guru Nanak Dev ji and our Sikh community. The nation is all set to celebrate the Prakash Utsav of Shri Guru Nanak Dev ji on November 19, and I am sure PM Narendra Modi government’s decision to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor will further boost the joy and happiness across the country,” the home minister tweeted.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) leaders in Punjab met President Ram Nath Kovind and Amit Shah on Monday, requesting that the corridor be reopened.

A delegation from the BJP’s Punjab unit also met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week, seeking his intervention over the reopening of the corridor, which has been closed since March 16, 2020 when Indian government suspended all travel to and from Pakistan due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, too, had written to Modi and Shah, requesting that the Kartarpur Corridor be reopened.

The proposal for the special corridor was first pitched back in 1999 by former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and his then Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif as part of the Delhi-Lahore bus diplomacy.

Sikh pilgrims from India earlier used to take a bus to Lahore to eventually get to Kartarpur, which made the journey almost 125km long.

The Kartarpur Corridor was inaugurated on November 9, 2019 to mark the 550th “Parkash Guruparab (birth anniversary)” of Guru Nanak.

It has been touted by the BJP as one of the many accomplishments of the Modi government, and it recently featured at the party’s national executive committee meeting.

Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh thanked Modi and Shah for their decision to reopen the corridor. “It will provide a chance to thousands of devotees to pay obeisance at the holy shrine on the occasion of Guru Purab of Guru Nanak Dev ji,” Singh tweeted.

As reported by HT in March 2020, over 59,000 pilgrims visited the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan since the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor in November 2019 until March 8 last year, according to data compiled at the integrated check post set up at Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur.

The government said last Thursday that it expects Pakistan to allow a visit this month by a group of 1,500 pilgrims on the occasion of “Guruparab” or the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

“In view of the significance of Guruparab and sentiments associated with it, it has been decided that a ‘jatha’ of around 1,500 pilgrims will visit Pakistan from November 17-26 via the Attari-Wagah integrated check post,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday.

Earlier, in June this year, Pakistan had denied permission for visits - on the occasion of the martyrdom day of Guru Arjan Dev and on the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh - even though both occasions were covered under the 1974 bilateral protocol on visits to religious shrines.