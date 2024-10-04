Modi govt sending 15,000 Indian workers to Israel amid war, alleges Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday accused the Modi government of facilitating the recruitment of Indian workers in Israel amidst the ongoing conflict in West Asia. In a post on X, Kharge claimed that around 15,000 Indian workers were being sent to Israel through the government's National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC). Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses a press conference. (ANI)

"None less than Modi Govt’s National Skill Development Corporation is facilitating the recruitment of about 15,000 Indian workers in Israel, amidst the war in West Asia," Kharge wrote.

He slammed the government for allegedly allowing young Indians to be duped into joining the Russia-Ukraine war under false pretences.

Also Read | ‘Israel-made time machine’ and the promise of youth in UP couple’s massive scam

Kharge's post came just hours after the campaign for Haryana's October 5 assembly elections came to an end.

“Earlier many Indian youth were duped by dubious agents to go for the Russia-Ukraine war. Many have lost their lives too. It speaks volumes about the Joblessness induced by the anti-youth policies of the Modi Govt,” the Congress president said.

"The fact that young unskilled, semi-skilled, and educated youth are willing to risk their lives and serve in war-ridden theatres at reportedly high salaries tells you that PM Modi’s lofty claims on jobs are nothing but fake retorts to hide his own failures!" he added.

Also Read | Iran's rumoured ‘kill list’ topped by PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel defence minister

Kharge also warned that the youth in Haryana, whom he said are being forced to seek jobs in conflict zones, would give the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a "befitting lesson" in the upcoming polls.

Haryana assembly elections

The campaign for Haryana's assembly elections, which will be held on October 5, concluded Thursday evening. More than two crore voters, including 8,821 centenarians, are set to cast their votes. The BJP is aiming for a third consecutive term in power, while the Congress is seeking a return after a decade in the opposition.

Both the BJP and Congress made last-minute efforts to sway voters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the BJP’s campaign, addressing four rallies where he criticised the Congress for what he termed its failure to resolve key national issues, including the Ram temple dispute.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a public meeting in Nuh, a region that witnessed communal violence last year, and declared that a "Congress storm" was approaching Haryana. Gandhi promised that a Congress government would be one "for the poor and farmers" and vowed to create a "shop of love" in every corner of the state.

Polling will take place across all 90 constituencies on Thursday, with over 20,000 polling booths set up for the election. Voting will occur from 7 am to 6 pm, according to Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal.