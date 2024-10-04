‘Israel-made time machine’ and the promise of youth in UP couple’s massive scam

A couple in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur conned dozens of elderly people out of ₹35 crore by promising to restore their youth with an ‘Israel-made time machine’. Rajeev Kumar Dubey and his wife, Rashmi Dubey, ran the massive scam out of their ‘therapy centre’ where they claimed a machine from Israel would transform a 60-year-old into a 25-year-old. Located in Kanpur's Kidwai Nagar area, Revival World served as the epicentre of the scam. A UP couple scammed dozens by promising to restore their youth through a time machine (Representational image)

‘Age reversal through oxygen therapy’

The Dubeys conned dozens of elderly people with the promise of youth. They claimed that they had imported a ‘time machine’ from Israel, using which their customers could have their youth restored with oxygen therapy.

The couple told gullible seniors that too much pollution in the air was leading to rapid ageing. With oxygen therapy, they promised, one could get younger in a few months.

"They offered packages for ₹6,000 for 10 sessions and ₹90,000 for a three-year reward system," senior police official Anjali Vishwakarma was quoted as saying by NDTV.

A pyramid scheme

Three couples have come forward to claim they were duped by Rajeev Kumar and Rashmi Dubey. Renu Singh Chandel, one of the victims, said she was cheated out of ₹10.75 lakh. She has alleged that the Kanpur-based scamsters conned dozens of people out of ₹35 crore in total.

According to Times of India, Chandel said that the couple turned their operation into a pyramid scheme. If one customer brought another person along, they would get the next session for free.

Police estimate that around 25 couples have lost money in the scam. The Dubeys are currently absconding and it is suspected that they have fled the country.

A search is underway to locate the couple and airports have been alerted to prevent them from fleeing.