Modi govt will buy all farm produce at MSP, says Shivraj Chouhan in Rajya Sabha

NEW DELHI: The Narendra Modi government has fixed minimum support prices (MSPs) of crops to give at least 50% returns and will purchase all farm produce at these rates, Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in the Rajya Sabha on Friday as farmers were taking part in a march to the Capital to demand legally guaranteed prices. Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan told the Rajya Sabha on Friday that all produce of farmers will be purchased at the minimum support price (ANI)

Asked by Congress MP Jairam Ramesh what the government was doing on the MSP issue, Chouhan said: “I am giving a simple answer, honourable chairman sir, our plan is that Modi ji’s government works on a long-term vision, we will increase production, reduce the cost of production, give a fair price for the production, if there is loss in the crop, it will be compensated under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (a state-run farm insurance scheme).”

To be sure, the government fixes MSP for 23 essential crops to protect producers against any distress selling, taking into account the cost of production. But it buys only rice and wheat in sufficient quantities at that price level. Farmers have demanded enforceable MSPs for all essential crops.

Protesting farmers faced off with police near Shambhu, a border crossing between Punjab and Haryana, where entry points into the Capital have been barricaded. Authorities also suspended mobile internet services in some parts of Haryana apart from ordering a closure of schools as a precautionary measure.

The farmers are demanding a law that guarantees minimum crop prices, renewing a movement in 2021 that saw the government withdraw three contentious agricultural laws opposed by agricultural producers. The agriculture minister assured that the government will buy farm produce at federally fixed floor prices, answering supplementary queries during question hour.

“I want to assure the House through you (the chair) that all produce of farmers will be purchased at the minimum support price. This is the Modi government and it guarantees to fulfil Modi’s guarantee,” Chouhan said.

“When our friends from the other side were in power, they had stated on record that they could not accept the MS Swaminathan Commission recommendations, especially on giving 50% more than the cost of produce. I have the record,” he said.

The minister claimed that when the Congress was in power, the government never purchased farmers’ produce at MSP and farmers “shed tears of blood”.