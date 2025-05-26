Modi holds roadshow on day one of first visit to Gujarat post Op Sindoor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Vadodara on Monday, the first day of his two-day visit to Gujarat, during which he will inaugurate and lay the foundation for development projects worth over ₹82,950 in Dahod, Bhuj, and Gandhinagar. Hoardings have been put up across Ahmedabad celebrating the armed forces’ successes. (PTI)

Over 50,000 were expected to gather for another roadshow in Ahmedabad, which has been decked up for Modi’s first visit to his home state after Operation Sindoor, involving strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Hoardings have been put across the city celebrating the armed forces’ successes in the operation.

Officials said Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for 33 development projects worth ₹53,414 crore in Bhuj, which was among the places Pakistan targeted with drones in retaliation for the cross-border strikes. These projects encompass the Kandla Port infrastructure, solar energy, power transmission, and road and building development.

In Dahod’s Kharod, Modi will launch railway, water supply, roads, buildings, urban development, and housing projects worth over ₹24,000 crore. He will inaugurate the Locomotive Manufacturing Shop built at a cost of ₹21,405 crore and the first 9000 HP locomotive engine.

Modi will inaugurate railway works worth ₹2,287 crore, including the doubling of Anand–Godhra, Mehsana–Palanpur, and Rajkot–Hadmatiya railway lines, electrification of the 107 km Sabarmati–Botad line, and gauge conversion of the Kalol–Kadi–Katosan line.

On Tuesday, Modi will inaugurate the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Gandhinagar and over 22,000 housing units constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana at the cost of ₹1,006 crore. He will lay the foundation stones, including for a new 1800-bed inpatient with an outpatient department in Ahmedabad, including a 500-bed infectious disease unit.

Modi will distribute cheques worth ₹2,731 crore to 17 municipal corporations and ₹569 crore to 149 municipalities under the Swarnim Jayanti Mukhyamantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana for infrastructure projects.