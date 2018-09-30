Today in New Delhi, India
LIVE BLOG

Modi in Gujarat live updates: PM to inaugurate several projects today

Prime Minister Modi will be in his home state of Gujarat today to inaugurate several projects. Follow live updates here:

By HT Correspondent | Sep 30, 2018 11:50 IST
highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Gujarat on Sunday to inaugurate several projects including, an ultra modern chocolate plant of dairy major Amul in Anand.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the expansion of Amul manufacturing facilities at Anand and Khatraj and address a gathering there. He will later travel to Rajkot where he will inaugurate the Mahatma Gandhi Museum.

Here are live updates of PM Modi’s visit to Gujarat:

11:20 am IST

PM arrives at Anand to inaugurate various plants by Amul

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a number of projects including Amuls modern chocolate plant at Anand, Mundra LNG terminal at Anjar and Mahatma Gandhi Museum at Rajkot.

10:40am IST

PM to reach Mogar around 11am

After landing at Ahmedabad airport, PM Modi left for Mogar. He is expected to reach around 11am.

10:30am IST

PM Modi arrives in Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Gujarat on a day-long visit. He will address three rallies at Mogar in Anand, Mundra-Anjar in Kutch and Rajkot.

The Prime Minister will visit the Mahatma Gandhi Museum, before returning to New Delhi.