Modi invokes Lord Krishna, announces Sudarshan Chakra Mission to boost security

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday invoked Lord Krishna’s divine discus to announce the Sudarshan Chakra Mission to strengthen India’s security architecture, saying it will be a “complete shield” for strategic installations, civilian spaces such as hospitals and faith centres by 2035. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

“During the war of the Mahabharat, Lord Krishna’s Sudarshan Chakra obstructed the sunlight, and it helped Arjuna fulfil his oath to kill Jayadratha. Drawing inspiration from that, the country will now launch the Sudarshan Chakra Mission,” Modi said in his Independence Day address.

He said the mission would include advanced surveillance, interception, and counter-attack capabilities to swiftly neutralise threats. “It will have a system which will function a step ahead of all possible attacks in the future,” he said. He added the programme, from research and development to manufacturing, would be fully indigenous.

Modi said the mission will focus on developing a system for targeted and precise action, integrating cutting-edge technologies to create a powerful, multi-layered defence shield around critical points across the country.