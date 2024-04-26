Modi, Kharge appeal for higher turnout; Congress questions ECI notices

The polling for 88 Lok Sabha seats across 12 states and one Union Territory began at 7am on Friday in the second of the seven-phase national polls. Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who is contesting against Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in Thiruvananthapuram, Rahul Gandhi (Wayanad), and Hema Malini (Mathura) of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are among those in the fray. Voters at a polling station in Bengaluru. (PTI)

All 20 seats in Kerala are going to the polls in the second phase. As many as 158.8 million voters eligible to vote for 1,202 candidates, including three former chief ministers.

Weather and voter apathy were among the reasons blamed for a lower voter turnout in the first phase of polling—between 64% and 65%, compared to 69.3% for the same seats (excluding the six in Assam and Jammu and Kashmir, where boundaries have been redrawn) in 2019.

Attempts to address lower turnout

The lower turnout prompted calls for higher voting ahead of the second phase. Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters to participate in polling in record numbers. “A high voter turnout strengthens our democracy. I especially urge our young voters and women voters to turn out in great numbers. Your vote is your voice!” he wrote on X in multiple languages.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge reminded the voters that it was an election to protect democracy from the clutches of dictatorship. “’We, the people of India’ - this soul of the Constitution of India, should reverberate in your hearts and minds, before you push the voting button,” he wrote on X.

He asked voters against getting swayed by any diversionary tactics and lies. “Always make your vote count. For it may change the lives of 140 Crore Indians by bringing the paradigm of YUVA NYAY, NAARI NYAY, KISAAN NYAY, SHRAMIK NYAY, HISSEDARI NYAY. Imagine a future where Justice, Freedom, Equality and Liberty is guaranteed. A future where rapid inclusive growth and transformative policies are guaranteed.”

Kharge asked the first-time voters to cut the clutter and distance the din. “...for you are the real changemakers and I welcome each one of you in this movement for Democracy. Everyone, please come out and VOTE in large numbers.”

Congress questions ECI notice

The Congress on Thursday accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of acting under public pressure over the complaints against Prime Narendra Modi. It questioned if the notices to Congress leaders were meant to “compensate” the notice sent to the BJP. “Is this what the EC means by a ‘level playing field’? It is clear that public pressure, motivated by the PM’s outrageous remarks, have forced the EC’s hand. But did it have to compensate by sending a notice on Rahul Gandhi’s remarks as well?” Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

ECI on Thursday issued separate notices to the presidents of the BJP and the Congress seeking responses by 11am on Monday to complaints of violations of the Model Code of Conduct against Modi, Rahul Gandhi, and Kharge, underlining that campaign speeches of star campaigners need to be judged “at a higher threshold of compliance”.

AAP poll song

A month before Delhi’s seven Lok Sabha seats go to polls on May 25, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released its election campaign theme song, “Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se”, on Thursday. The song revolves around the arrest of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. AAP leaders including Sanjay Singh, Gopal Rai and Pankaj Gupta released the song at a function at the party headquarters. AAP has made Kejriwal’s arrest the central theme of its election campaign.

Pawar seeks post-poll unity

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder Sharad Pawar has called the debate on wealth redistribution “entirely foolish”. He backed a caste census for the reservation to be recalibrated. Pawar asked political parties to put aside differences after the elections to save Parliamentary democracy. He underlined the importance of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) sticking together after the Lok Sabha poll results. The alliance has lost key allies such as Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) and Jayant Singh’s Rashtriya Lok Dal.