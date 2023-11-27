Modi lauds country’s ‘inherent capability’ to recover from 26/11

The 26/11 Mumbai attacks were the most dastardly terror assault India has faced but it was the country’s indomitable resilience and capability that helped it recover and fight against terrorism with all its courage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday. We can never forget November 26 and the deep wounds that the attacks inflicted on us, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)

“We can never forget November 26 and the deep wounds that the attacks inflicted on us. It was on this very day that the country had come under the most dastardly terror attack. The terrorists shook up not just Mumbai but the entire country and the ripples of it were also felt across the world,” Modi said, while addressing the 107th edition of his monthly radio programme Mann ki Baat.

“However, it was our inherent capability that helped us recover from the 26/11 attacks and crush terrorism with all our might,” he added.

Considered among the deadliest terror strikes in India, the 26/11 Mumbai attacks – which left 166 people dead and 238 injured – were carried out by 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, who were sent to India by the top leadership of the terror outfit that worked with Pakistan spy agency ISI and other outfits.

India and several other countries, including the US, the UK and France, have repeatedly asked Pakistan to bring the perpetrators of the attacks to justice, but no such firm initiative has been taken yet by Islamabad.

“I pay homage to all those who lost their lives in the Mumbai attacks. The nation is and will remain eternally grateful to the bravehearts who lost their lives defending us during these attacks,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister noted that November 26 is also important for another reason as in 1949, the Constituent Assembly had adopted the Constitution of India on this day.

“I remember when we were celebrating the 125th birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar in 2015, the idea came that November 26 be celebrated as Constitution Day… I extend wishes to all on Constitution day,” he said.

“All of us together, by giving priorities to the duties of the citizens, will definitely fulfil the resolve of making the country developed,” he added.

In his monthly broadcast, Modi also lauded the growing acceptance of his ‘Vocal For Local’ campaign and said business of around ₹4 lakh crore took place during recent festivals.

In this context, he also questioned the practice of some families organising weddings abroad and urged all to hold such celebrations within the country. “If we celebrate the festivities of marriages on Indian soil, amid the people of India, the country’s money will remain in the country. The people of the country will get an opportunity to render some service or the other at your wedding... Can you extrapolate on this mission of ‘Vocal for Local’? Why don’t we hold such wedding ceremonies in our own country?” he said.