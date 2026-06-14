Modi, Macron launch Bharat Innovates; boost tech cooperation

India and France on Sunday unveiled a vision of jointly innovating solutions to global challenges in digital infrastructure, space, nuclear energy and artificial intelligence, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that India is emerging as a contributor to solutions and a provider of technology in a wide range of areas. Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets French President Emmanuel Macron, in Nice on Sunday. (@narendramodi X/ ANI)

Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron jointly inaugurated Bharat Innovates 2026 in the port city of Nice, the first stop in a nearly week-long tour of Europe by the PM that will also see him participating in outreach sessions of the G7 Summit.

The three-day event is an effort to match Indian tech startups, innovators and researchers with global innovation funds and entrepreneurs.

The two leaders emphasised the trust and shared vision underlying the India-France strategic partnership, factors that allow the two countries to work jointly on cutting edge and sensitive technologies. Modi played up India’s emerging profile as a country helping to find solutions and provide technologies to the rest of the world.

The startups and entrepreneurs participating in Bharat Innovates represent an India “that is emerging as a contributor to solutions, rather than a consumer of solution”, he said, speaking in Hindi. “Today, India is emerging as a technology provider. Whatever India innovates, whatever solutions it offers, benefit a large section of humanity,” he said.

“Bharat Innovates is an invitation to the world to co-create the next chapter of global innovation with India,” Modi said. “We seek partnership, co-development, joint research, shared manufacturing and long-term collaboration…Come to India, work with us, design in India, develop in India and create solutions for the world.”

Pointing to the shared vision of the two countries, Modi said, “This relationship is filled with connection and trust. It also embodies innovation and inspiration, as well as shared values and a common vision.”

Macron noted that India and France have a shared vision of open research, abiding by international law and the creation of reliable, open and safe AI that is trusted, responsible and ethical. At the same time, France has confidence in India’s ability to innovate because of its demographic dividends and role in frontier models of global innovation, he said.

India can benefit from France’s role as a leading innovation hub in Europe and investments in areas such as AI, aerospace, quantum computing and nuclear energy, Macron said. France has also been part of the Make in India initiative in key areas such as defence and has set a goal of attracting 30,000 Indian students by 2030, he said.

Modi noted that Indian innovators are focused on smart cities, advanced manufacturing, electric mobility and new technologies for defence and security, and said: “India innovates with scale and speed, India innovates for a sustainable future, and India innovates for the entire world.”

He said that in an era of conflicts, the growing impact of climate change and unprecedented upheaval, there are opportunities in sectors such as AI, quantum computing, biotechnology, space technologies and advanced materials that will shape the future.

Bharat Innovates is showcasing 120 Indian startups and more than 20 institutes of excellence working on 13 critical technology pillars. More than 350 investors and venture capitalists from across the world are also participating in the event.