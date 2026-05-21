Modi making reels in Italy, while our youth tormented by paper leaks: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the NEET-UG paper leak and said he has neither taken responsibility nor sacked Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Congress workers take out a protest march towards the BJP Rajasthan headquarters against the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG medical entrance exam.(PTI)

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In a post on X in Hindi, he said the Congress will not stop till Pradhan resigns and a robust system to prevent paper leaks is put in place.

Taking a swipe at Modi, he said while the prime minister was making reels in Italy, the youth of India were taking to the streets seeking justice over the paper leak.

"When Modi ji was making reels while handing out candies in Italy - youth in India, tormented by paper leaks, were taking to the streets demanding justice," he said in his post.

"Because the NEET Paper Leak has ruined the futures of lakhs of students. Many children have even lost their lives. And Modi ji neither took responsibility, nor removed Dharmendra Pradhan, nor uttered a single word," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} With students, NSUI and INC workers seeking justice, BJP's state governments are 'raining lathis' down on them, the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With students, NSUI and INC workers seeking justice, BJP's state governments are 'raining lathis' down on them, the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "A government that answers students' questions with batons doesn't run on accountability - it runs on fear. But we will not be scared. We won't stop until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns and a strong, secure system is put in place to stop paper leaks in the country," Gandhi said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "A government that answers students' questions with batons doesn't run on accountability - it runs on fear. But we will not be scared. We won't stop until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns and a strong, secure system is put in place to stop paper leaks in the country," Gandhi said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This fight, the former Congress chief said, is for every such student whose future this "failed" government has stolen. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This fight, the former Congress chief said, is for every such student whose future this "failed" government has stolen. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Gandhi tagged a post from the Rajasthan Congress where, in a purported video, water cannon was used to disperse protesting students and NSUI workers protesting outside the BJP headquarters in Jaipur. The Congress had organised a protest seeking the removal of Pradhan as education minister over the paper leak. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gandhi tagged a post from the Rajasthan Congress where, in a purported video, water cannon was used to disperse protesting students and NSUI workers protesting outside the BJP headquarters in Jaipur. The Congress had organised a protest seeking the removal of Pradhan as education minister over the paper leak. {{/usCountry}}

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