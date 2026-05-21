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Modi making reels in Italy, while our youth tormented by paper leaks: Rahul Gandhi

In a post on X in Hindi, he said the Congress will not stop till Pradhan resigns and a robust system to prevent paper leaks is put in place.

Updated on: May 21, 2026 09:05 pm IST
PTI |
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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the NEET-UG paper leak and said he has neither taken responsibility nor sacked Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Congress workers take out a protest march towards the BJP Rajasthan headquarters against the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG medical entrance exam.(PTI)

In a post on X in Hindi, he said the Congress will not stop till Pradhan resigns and a robust system to prevent paper leaks is put in place.

Taking a swipe at Modi, he said while the prime minister was making reels in Italy, the youth of India were taking to the streets seeking justice over the paper leak.

"When Modi ji was making reels while handing out candies in Italy - youth in India, tormented by paper leaks, were taking to the streets demanding justice," he said in his post.

"Because the NEET Paper Leak has ruined the futures of lakhs of students. Many children have even lost their lives. And Modi ji neither took responsibility, nor removed Dharmendra Pradhan, nor uttered a single word," he said.

 
rahul gandhi narendra modi
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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