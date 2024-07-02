Modi says arrogant Opposition alliance reluctant to accept election verdict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) lawmakers to spend more time participating in parliamentary affairs, refrain from speaking to media out of turn, and focus on working as a team. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Addressing a meeting of the NDA parliamentary party, Modi called the Lok Sabha results a big win for the alliance. He added only the Opposition’s “arrogant alliance” or ghamandiya gathbandhan was reluctant to accept the verdict. Modi, who previously used to only address BJP lawmakers, said only one family has a problem accepting NDA’s return to power for the third time in a row. He did not take any names.

He said the alliance won in states such as Odisha, Sikkim, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh but the Opposition’s “arrogance” and “ego” prevented them from accepting the verdict, said a person aware of what transpired at the meeting.

A second person said Modi told NDA lawmakers that a family, an oblique reference to the Gandhis, have had a problem honouring Prime Ministers who do not belong to their clan. “He urged the lawmakers to visit the PM [Prime Ministers’] museum and get a first-hand account of how the BJP government has shown respect to PMs of all parties,” said a third person.

Modi cautioned first-time lawmakers from getting misled by people who will make false promises and said they need to be vigilant against such individuals.