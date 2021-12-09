Modi shares throwback pics to mark 75 yrs of Constituent Assembly’s 1st sitting

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid glowing tributes to members of the first Constituent Assembly who held their first meeting 75 years ago on December 9, 1946, underlining how distinguished people from different backgrounds and ideologies sat together to give the country a “worthy Constitution”.

PM Modi also shared photographs from the historic event 75 years ago.

Today, 75 years ago our Constituent Assembly met for the first time. Distinguished people from different parts of India, different backgrounds and even differing ideologies came together with one aim- to give the people of India a worthy Constitution. Tributes to these greats. pic.twitter.com/JfJUFw2ThK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 9, 2021

In one of the photographs, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is seen on the front row amongst other leaders. In another, Jawaharlal Nehru is seen addressing the House.

The first sitting of the Constituent Assembly was Presided over by Dr. Sachchidananda Sinha, who was the eldest member of the Assembly.



He was introduced and conducted to the Chair by Acharya Kripalani. pic.twitter.com/VWuNJDjBYq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 9, 2021

He added, “I would urge my young friends to know more about this august gathering’s proceedings and about the eminent stalwarts who were a part of it. Doing so would be an intellectually enriching experience.”

The first constituent assembly sitting was presided by Sachchidananda Sinha, the “temporary chairman” of the assembly. Sinha was then the oldest parliamentarian in India and had even served as a member of the Imperial Legislative Council from 1910 to 1920. PM Modi also shared an image of the original record of the proceedings.