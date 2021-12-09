Home / India News / Modi shares throwback pics to mark 75 yrs of Constituent Assembly’s 1st sitting
india news

Modi shares throwback pics to mark 75 yrs of Constituent Assembly’s 1st sitting

Tributes to these greats, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said as he ended his first of three tweet to commemorate the first sitting of the Constituent Assembly on December 9, 1946.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the first Constituent Assembly sitting was presided by Sachchidananda Sinha, the “temporary chairman” of the assembly. (Twitter/narendramodi)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the first Constituent Assembly sitting was presided by Sachchidananda Sinha, the “temporary chairman” of the assembly. (Twitter/narendramodi)
Updated on Dec 09, 2021 12:49 PM IST
Copy Link
ByIsha Sahai Bhatnagar

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid glowing tributes to members of the first Constituent Assembly who held their first meeting 75 years ago on December 9, 1946, underlining how distinguished people from different backgrounds and ideologies sat together to give the country a “worthy Constitution”.

PM Modi also shared photographs from the historic event 75 years ago.

“Today, 75 years ago our Constituent Assembly met for the first time. Distinguished people from different parts of India, different backgrounds and even differing ideologies came together with one aim- to give the people of India a worthy Constitution. Tributes to these greats,” PM Modi said on Twitter. In one of the photographs, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is seen on the front row amongst other leaders. In another, Jawaharlal Nehru is seen addressing the House.

He added, “I would urge my young friends to know more about this august gathering’s proceedings and about the eminent stalwarts who were a part of it. Doing so would be an intellectually enriching experience.”

The first constituent assembly sitting was presided by Sachchidananda Sinha, the “temporary chairman” of the assembly. Sinha was then the oldest parliamentarian in India and had even served as a member of the Imperial Legislative Council from 1910 to 1920. PM Modi also shared an image of the original record of the proceedings.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 09, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out