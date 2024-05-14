Modi slams RJD, Congress over ‘vote bank politics’

Political parties like the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which “allowed extortion and kidnapping to flourish” while in power in Bihar, will give away reservations to Muslims “to pursue their vote bank politics”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi charged on Monday, adding that as long as he was alive, he would not let that happen. Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Addressing back-to-back poll rallies at Hajipur, Muzaffarpur and Saran — the three Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar that will vote in the fifth phase on May 20 — Modi lashed out at the opposition INDIA bloc, calling its leaders “cowards” who were “scared of Pakistan’s nuclear power”.

“In the name of social justice, those carrying lantern (RJD’s symbol) pushed the state into dark age and jungle raj, leaving the poor to fend for themselves and making kidnapping an industry. They destroyed everyone and built mansion for themselves,” Modi said in Hajipur.

He was canvassing for NDA candidate and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan, who is in the fray for the first time from the seat his father late Ram Vilas Paswan represented nine times. Hajipur seat is reserved for Scheduled Castes.

Recalling Ram Vilas, Modi said it was the first general elections he was campaigning without his late friend, who had big dreams for Hajipur.

“We are committed to realise his dreams. After June 4, there will again be Modi Sarkar (government). Any vote to the RJD and the Congress is set to go waste,” Modi said, adding the people of Bihar are very mature.

In Saran, Modi attacked the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc over “appeasement”, accusing that the Congress and the RJD were only concerned about their vote bank even at the cost of the marginalised sections.

“A person who ushered in jungle raj in Bihar and one who was convicted and sentenced to jail in fodder scam wants to give full reservation to Muslims, which means he wants to give the quota for OBC, EBC and adivasis to them (minorities),” Modi said, in an apparent reference to RJD chief Lalu Prasad. “They neither have regard for Babasaheb [BR Ambedkar] nor for the Constitution.”

Modi added that as long as he was alive, the INDIA bloc will not be allowed to snatch the reservation of the backwards, dalits and adivasis. “…Now they will have to pay heavily if they dared tampering with it (reservation) to give your share to Muslims, as the Constitution does not have that provision,” he added.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad stoked controversy earlier this month by saying Muslims should get reservation “in full” — a statement he later clarified and said the basis of reservation is always social and not religion.

In Saran, BJP’s Rajiv Pratap Rudy is in a direct fight against Rohini Acharya, daughter of the RJD chief.

Modi said unlike his opponents, who were concerned about promoting their family, “I have no ‘waaris’ (successor). The common people are my waaris.”

Addressing the poll rally in Muzaffarpur, Modi accused the opposition INDIA bloc of being “scared of Pakistan’s nuclear power”, in an apparent reference to recent statements senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah.

“The INDIA bloc seems to have leaders who are scared of Pakistan and have nightmares of its nuclear power,” Modi alleged.

The remarks come in the backdrop of comments by Abdullah about Pakistan having atom bombs and not wearing bangles. In a video that was widely circulated on social media, Aiyar was heard saying that India should give respect to Pakistan as it is a sovereign nation and engage with it as it also possesses the atom bomb.

“But, we must look carefully at the opposition which seems to be full of cowards and timid people, who give a clean chit to Pakistan on terrorism, raise doubts on surgical strikes…” Modi added.

In Muzaffarpur, BJP’s Raj Bhushan Choudhary ‘Nishad’ is pitted against former party lawmaker Ajay Nishad, who is now contesting on the Congress ticket.

Speaking on a day when the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections were underway, Modi urged the people to turn out in large numbers and vote for the NDA to enable formation of a strong government.

Earlier in the day, Modi visited Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib in Patna City, offering prayers and also served langar (food) to devotees.

“Prayed at Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib this morning. Felt truly blessed to experience divinity, serenity and rich history of this sacred place. This Gurudwara has a close link with Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. Our Government had the honour of marking his 350th Parkash Utsav in a grand manner. May the teachings of the Sikh Gurus continue to inspire and guide us all,” Modi posted on X.