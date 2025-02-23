Modi to distribute 19th tranche of PM-Kisan in Bihar on February 24

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the latest tranche of PM Kisan, a cash-transfer programme for farmers, in Bhagalpur district of Bihar on February 24 where he will also launch several projects. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will spend a day in Bihar –– where polls are due later this year –– where he will address a rally and release the 19th installment of PM Kisan (ANI)

The PM will spend a day in Bihar –– where polls are due later this year –– where he will address a rally and release the 19th installment of PM Kisan. “Ours is a Government devoted to the welfare of farmers. Taking that spirit forward, the 19th instalment of PM-KISAN will be distributed to crores of farmers from the programme in Bhagalpur,” the PM said in a post on X.

The PM will also launch a Centre of Excellence for indigenous breeds in Motihari area of East Champaran district along side a milk processing plant in the Barauni area of Begusarai district, a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Saturday said. Among other key projects, the PM will inaugurate the Ismailpur-Rafiganj road over bridge and the doubling of the Warisaliganj– Nawada–Tilaiya rail section.

Under PM-KISAN, the government provides income support of ₹6,000 a year to farmers with a valid enrolment, paid in three equal cash transfers of ₹2,000 — one every four months. It was launched on 24 February, 2019.

“Over 9.7 crore farmers across the country will receive direct financial benefits amounting to more than ₹21,500 crore,” the statement said on the release of the 19th instalment of PM Kisan.

Identification of beneficiaries under the programme is the responsibility of state governments as per the scheme’s guidelines. Any land-owning farming household can enrol itself subject to exclusions, such as income ceilings, income-tax payers, government employees, elected representatives and anybody with a monthly pension of ₹10,000 or more.

PM Modi had released the previous 18th instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme on October 5, 2024 in Washim district of Maharashtra. The event saw over 94 million farmers across the country receive direct financial benefits, amounting to more than ₹20,000 crore through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).