PM Modi, President Donald Trump discuss ties, Ukraine in birthday call

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump discussed bilateral relations and efforts to end the war in Ukraine during a phone call on Tuesday, their first conversation in nearly three months after the American leader’s tariff policies impacted the relationship. In this Feb. 24, 2020 file image, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad.(PTI)

The phone call between the two leaders came close on the heels of a meeting of the main trade negotiators of India and the US in New Delhi, with both sides describing the discussions as positive.

“Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday,” Modi said on social media.

“Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict,” he said without giving details.

Trump added on social media a short while later that he had a “wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

He said, “I wished him a very Happy Birthday! He is doing a tremendous job. Narendra: Thank you for your support on ending the War between Russia and Ukraine!”

The two leaders had last spoken on phone on June 17 after they were unable to meet on the margins of the G7 Summit in Canada. That conversation was followed weeks later by a downturn in bilateral relations after Trump imposed 50% tariffs on Indian goods, including a 25% punitive levy over Russian energy purchases.

The US had also criticised what it said was India’s role in backing the Russian “war machine” in Ukraine through its purchases of Russian oil. India has backed dialogue and diplomacy as the only way forward to end the fighting in Ukraine and Modi has spoken to both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about the need to end hostilities.

However, two recent positive exchanges between Modi and Trump on social media had signalled a thaw in the relationship. On Tuesday, a team of officials from the office of the US Trade Representative led by chief negotiator Brendan Lynch held discussions with officials from the commerce department led by chief negotiator Rajesh Agrawal on bilateral trade ties and a proposed bilateral trade agreement.

Statements from the Indian and US sides described the discussions as positive. The Indian statement said the two countries acknowledged the “enduring importance of bilateral trade” and the “positive and forward looking” talks covered various aspects of the trade deal.

“It was decided to intensify efforts to achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial trade agreement,” the statement said.

A spokesperson for the US embassy said Lynch had a “positive meeting” with Agrawal to “discuss next steps in bilateral trade negotiations”.

During a social media exchange with Trump on September 10, Modi had said Indian and US teams are working to conclude discussions on a trade deal that will unlock the potential of the bilateral partnership. Modi was responding to Trump’s remarks that there would be no difficulty in trade negotiations.

At the time, Modi described India and the US as “close friends and natural partners” and said: “I am confident that our trade negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership.”

Tuesday’s phone call was in marked contrast to frequent criticism of India by Trump and other key members of his administration, especially White House trade advisor Peter Navarro, over India’s purchase of Russian energy and defence hardware.

Navarro has claimed India’s tariffs are costing American jobs and its purchases of Russian oil is “profiteering” that provides funding for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war machine. Navarro also said India “must come around at some point” in trade negotiations instead of “laying down with Russia and China”, since that “won’t end well for India”.

Formal trade negotiations between India and the US broke down in August and reports suggested the meeting between Lynch and Agrawal could pave the way for sixth round of negotiations on the bilateral trade agreement.

During their phone conversation on June 17, which was initiated at Trump’s request, Modi told Trump, against the backdrop of Trump’s repeated claims that he had brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan in May, that a trade deal had not figured in any discussions between the Indian and US sides on the hostilities with Pakistan.

Modi also told Trump that there were no discussions on US mediation to end the hostilities, which stopped at Pakistan’s request after an understanding was reached by the Indian and Pakistani militaries through existing channels. Modi also made it clear that India had not accepted any mediation by a third party in the past or present and would not do so in future.