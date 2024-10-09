Modi warns of Congress’ ‘hateful conspiracies’ ahead of Maharashtra elections

A day after Congress faced defeat in the Haryana Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the opposition party, calling it "irresponsible" and a "factory to spread hatred." Speaking virtually after inaugurating development projects worth over ₹7,600 crore in Maharashtra, Modi said the Congress was determined to divide Hindus and sow discord between communities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addresses the foundation stone laying ceremony of multiple developmental projects in Maharashtra, on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024.(PTI)

The BJP secured a historic third consecutive term in Haryana, winning 48 of the 90 seats in the Assembly, while Congress trailed with 37 seats. In the 2019 assembly elections, BJP won 40 seats, with a vote share of 36.49 per cent, while Congress secured 31 seats with 28.08 per cent. This time, BJP’s vote share rose to 39.94 per cent, while Congress also saw an increase to 39.09 per cent.

Also Read | Nayab Saini calls on PM Modi after BJP’s win in Haryana

Modi said the win reflected the mood of the nation and reaffirmed faith in his government’s policies, especially ahead of the Maharashtra elections expected next month.

“The entire ecosystem of Congress was misleading the public in Haryana. They tried to spread lies among Dalits. The Dalits realised that Congress would snatch away reservations from them and distribute them to their vote bank,” Modi said.

Also Read | View: Modi’s neighbourhood first policy is focused on stability not on politics

The prime minister alleged that Congress attempted to stoke discontent among the youth and farmers, but the BJP’s track record on development reassured voters. “The people of Haryana have shown they will not fall for the hateful conspiracies of Congress and their urban naxal allies,” he added.

Modi launches several development projects in Maharashtra

Modi laid the foundation for several key infrastructure projects in Maharashtra, including the upgradation of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur and the New Integrated Terminal Building at Shirdi Airport. The projects, valued at over ₹7,000 crore, are expected to boost connectivity and economic growth in the state.

Also Read | What the Haryana and J&K verdict means for India’s top political leaders

He also virtually inaugurated the Indian Institute of Skills in Mumbai and the Vidya Samiksha Kendra, a project aimed at monitoring school performance, and launched 10 new government medical colleges.

“In Maharashtra, we have to get a bigger victory,” the prime minister said.

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly are likely to be held next month.

"The Congress is an irresponsible party and a factory to spread hatred. The Congress is not concerned about development and legacy, we have paid attention to both," he said. "Our goal is Viksit Bharat with the development of poor, farmers, youth and women," the prime minister said.