Modi's dig at ‘big leaders’: Dynasts scared, seeking Rajya Sabha route

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said several big leaders of the opposition parties are now scared to contest the Lok Sabha election and are seeking a Rajya Sabha route to Parliament. The dig comes at Bihar where the NDA toppled the Mahagathbandhan government after Nitish Kumar's JD(U) joined the NDA in a sudden power reversal. Though Modi did not take any name, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi opted for Rajya Sabha and got elected from Rajasthan unopposed after she said she wouldn't be contesting in the Lok Sabha from Amethi because of her health issues. Narendra Modi inaugurated, dedicated and laid the foundation stone of various projects in Aurangabad, Bihar on Saturday.

"After NDA became strong in Bihar, I got to know that dynasts have got scared and now no one is ready to contest election from Bihar. Dynasts inherit power and chair from their parents but they have no courage to admit what their parents did. I said in Parliament everyone is leaving the party. You have seen they don't want to contest the Lok Sabha election but looking for Rajya Sabha seats. The public is not ready to support them. This is the strength of the public's commitment. For this, Modi has come to thank you," Narendra Modi said.

Addressing a rally in Aurangabad district, Modi said it was his "guarantee" to ensure that Bihar witnessed development, the rule of law and that its women lived free from fear. The PM said Bihar is the land of Goddess Sita and enthusiasm was palpable in the state when Ram temple was consecrated in Ayodhya. In his speech, he also referred to the Bharat Ratna to former chief minister Karpoori Thakur and said it was an honour for Bihar.

“There was a time when people in Bihar were scared to go outside their houses. And today is the time when tourism is being developed in the state. Bihar has got Vande Bharat trains, stations have been developed...Bihar's youth had to leave the state. Today we are ensuring the skill development of Bihar's youth. This is the new Bihar. It is a guarantee that we will not let Bihar sink into the darkness of the past. Bihar will progress only when the poor of the state will prosper,” Modi said.