‘Mohammadpur as Madhavpuram, Najafgarh as Nahargarh’: BJP MLAs' renaming push in Delhi

ByHT News Desk
Feb 27, 2025 02:52 PM IST

BJP's Anil Sharma defeated AAP candidate Pramila Tokas by 14,453 votes to win the RK Puram constituency.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Anil Sharma on Thursday said that he will push to rename the Mohammadpur village in his RK Puram constituency of Delhi as ‘Madhavpuram’.

New Delhi, India - Feb. 8, 2025: Anil Kumar Sharma, BJP's Candidate from RK Puram Assembly celebrates as he wins the RK Puram Seat in Delhi Assembly Elections in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, February 8, 2025. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)
New Delhi, India - Feb. 8, 2025: Anil Kumar Sharma, BJP's Candidate from RK Puram Assembly celebrates as he wins the RK Puram Seat in Delhi Assembly Elections in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, February 8, 2025. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

“The corporation had passed a proposal to change the name of Madhavpuram village long ago. That proposal has been pending in the Assembly for a long time. Till now there was a government of the Aam Aadmi Party, they must have kept it buried somewhere. Now, I will get time for this issue tomorrow as I get time from the respected speaker. I will raise this issue,” Sharma told ANI.

When asked about the reason behind the renaming of the village, he responded, “People demand that this village should be named Madhavpuram village instead of Mohammadpur. This government of Delhi is formed. People's government is in the same manner as the demand of the people. Work will be done.”

Sharma stated that if given the opportunity by the Speaker, he will formally present the proposal at the earliest.

“We will try to keep a proposal. If the speaker gives us the opportunity to speak tomorrow, then tomorrow if not, as soon as Monday gets a chance, we will give this proposal today itself,” he added.

Anil Sharma is not the only lawmaker from the ruling BJP to have suggested renaming the constituency or village in the national capital.

ALSO READ: Shiv Vihar’ or ‘Shiv Puri’: Winning BJP leader suggests name for Delhi's Mustafabad

‘Rename Najafgarh as Nahargarh’: BJP MLA

BJP MLA Neelam Pehelwan has also submitted a proposal in the Delhi assembly to rename her constituency Najafgarh as ‘Nahargarh’.

“You know that my constituency is from the rural areas of Delhi, and it borders three areas of Haryana. When the Mughal ruler, Emperor Shah Alam II, took control of Najafgarh, there was a lot of oppression in the region,” ANI quoted her as saying.

She spoke of Raja Nahar Singh's role during the First War of Independence in 1857.

"During the 1857 revolt, Raja Nahar Singh fought and brought the Najafgarh area into the Delhi province," Pahalwan said.

“Despite several efforts, including through the then MP Parvesh Verma, we tried to change the name of Najafgarh to 'Nahargarh'. This change is important because the people of Najafgarh have suffered great oppression, and it holds a lot of significance for the people there. The kings of the region fought for their existence,” she added.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
